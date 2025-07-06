Nadda digitally inaugurates BJP’s district offices in Delhi, Haryana

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday digitally inaugurated the party’s district offices in Delhi and Haryana during a ceremony at the party’s headquarters in Mehrauli, Outer Delhi, and West Delhi, as well as Jhajjar, Sirsa, and Kurukshetra.

The event presided over by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva was attended by Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Haryana BJP President Mohanlal Badoli and thousands of party workers.

After the inaugural ceremony, Nadda paid tributes to Mookerjee who, he said, never clung to positions of power but remained unwavering in his commitment to ideology—even sacrificing his life for it. He further expanded on the formation of the party.

Nadda stated that the seeds of Indian politics’ divisive appeasement were sown soon after Independence. Dr Mookerjee resigned from the Nehru cabinet in protest, laying the foundation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which evolved into today’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Reflecting on his student days, Nadda said they were taught about the “Five Ks” – Karyakarta (worker), Karyakarini (executive committee), Karyakram (program), Kosh (funds), and Karyalay (office). It is our responsibility to develop the organization from grassroots to district level.

As a cadre-based party, BJP operates in 973 districts, 15,432 blocks, has 1.16 lakh Shakti Kendras, and 6.8 lakh booth in-charges, ensuring its massive public reach. He emphasized again that Narendra Modi is the only leader in the world to receive top honors from 24 countries.

The BJP currently governs in 13 states, and is in coalition in six more under NDA. Of the 13, the party has returned to power for the third time in 5 states. It has 240 Lok Sabha MPs, 98 Rajya Sabha MPs, 1,664 MLAs, 172 MLCs, 77 Mayors, and thousands of District Council and BDC members.