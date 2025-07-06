Murder convict out on bail arrested in rape case

A 39-year-old murder convict, who was out on bail, has been arrested in connection with a rape case registered against him last month, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The accused, Manjeet, who hails from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, has a case registered against him at the Patel Nagar police station for allegedly raping a woman in June, the cops said.

“We received a complaint against Manjeet regarding sexual offences at the Patel Nagar Police Station on June 11, in which the victim alleged sexual offences,” a senior officer said.

He further said, “With this information, we registered a case under the sections 64(2), 127(3), 123, 308(2), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was taken up by the team.”

The accused is absconding to evade arrest and join the investigation even though he was traced and arrested on July 3 with the leads gathered in the case through technical surveillance and field intelligence, the officer mentioned.

Manjeet has a history of crime. He was previously convicted in 2009 in a murder case in Haryana, where he, along with his associate Arun Dabas, killed another criminal.

The officer said, “He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012 but was later granted bail by the High Court of Chandigarh in 2015.”

Despite conviction, the accused continued to be involved in criminal activities and was also implicated in several other cases in Haryana, including charges of murder, attemptedmurder, and violation of the Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway by the officers to gather more details in the case.