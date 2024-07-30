Murder accused, absconding for 16 years, finally in Delhi Police net

In a breakthrough to a 2008 murder case, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Devender, a proclaimed offender who has been absconding for the last 16 years, in this connection, police said on Tuesday

The police were able to track down the accused following a meticulous operation with police personnel even posing as peanut wholesalers.

The case, registered on April 23, 2008, in 2008, pertains to the murder of one, Munna. According to the complainant, the incident occurred when a woman named Giriza, the wife of Munna’s neighbour Karan, got into an argument with him. The altercation culminated into a full-blown clash, Karan, along with his friend Devender, allegedly hurled a stone at Munna resulting in his death.

According to the police, information was received by them that Devender had not returned to his village for years, and was reportedly working as a labour contractor in peanut farms around Mahoba, Hamirpur, UP.

Based on this information, a team disguised as peanut wholesalers travelled to Mahoba and scoured local farms with a photograph of the accused. Their efforts paid off when they successfully located and apprehended Devender at a farm in Village Chur Bara, near the UP-MP border.

During interrogation, Devender confessed to the crime, revealing that Munna, a known muscleman, had been harassing his family, particularly his mother. This led Devender and his father to move to Delhi, but Munna followed them, continuing the harassment. In a fit of rage, Devender and his father allegedly killed Munna before fleeing. Since then, Devender has been working as a labour contractor in peanut farms.