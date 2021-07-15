As the Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Madhya Pradesh, more unlock measures have been announced.

As per the new guidelines announced by the state government, not more than six people will be allowed to worship at a time at religious places. Public gathering at all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious events, fairs etc will remain prohibited.

So far as opening of schools and colleges is concerned, separate orders are being issued by the concerned departments. Schools and colleges will remain closed for the time being. All coaching institutes will also remain closed. Online classes can be held. Training programs can be conducted to the extent of 50 per cent capacity of the hall.

All religious places of worship can open, but not more than six people will be allowed to be present at a time and those present will have to follow the Covid protocol.

All types of shops, commercial establishments, private offices, shopping malls, gyms can open till their stipulated time. Cinema halls and theaters can operate up to the limit of 50 per cent of the total capacity. Apart from this, medium, small and micro industries (MSME) will be allowed to work at their full capacity and construction activities can go on without any restrictions.

Gyms and fitness centers will can open at 50 per cent capacity following the Covid protocol. All sports stadiums can host events but without spectators. All restaurants and clubs are allowed to open at full capacity till 10 p.m. following the Covid protocol.

According to the new guidelines, the maximum number of attendees in marriage functions cannot exceed more than 100. It will be necessary for the organizer to give a list of the names of the guests who can attend marriage functions to the district administration before the event.

The last rites will be allowed with a maximum of 50 people. Apart from this, there will be a ban on the gathering of more than six people at any place.