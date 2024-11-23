Mother held for strangling 5-year-old daughter

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly strangled her 5-year-old daughter in the Ashok Vihar area of North West Delhi, police said.

According to the police, they received information about the death of a female child from Deepchand Hospital.

They added that visible strangulation marks were found on the child’s body, which prompted them to call her family members for interrogation.

Advertisement

During interrogation, the mother of the deceased broke down and admitted to strangling her.

In her statement to the police, she revealed that after being abandoned by her husband she came to Delhi to marry a man, called Rahul, who she met on a social media platform.

However, Rahul’s family members were opposed to the marriage because of her child, who she killed in anger.

The woman further disclosed that she and her daughter had been staying at a relative’s place in Himachal Pradesh before coming to Delhi. She also accused her relative of sexually assaulting her daughter during their stay.

The police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder), Section 65[2] (rape of a woman under 12 years), and Section 6 of the POCSO Act under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).