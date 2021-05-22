After a month of Covid-19 apocalypse that reigned the national capital claiming thousands of lives, the North East district received its first government-run Covid care facility on Friday.

A 100 bedded isolation centre has been set up in the Babarpur area which the Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the facility at the Ambedkar College.

The minister informed that the Covid care facility has 50 oxygen beds and 50 normal beds for the Covid patients and is connected with the GTB Hospital.

The officials informed that the helpline number of the centre is 9717490962. A patient has to consult the doctor available on the helpline before taking admission there, they added.

“The effect of the virus is declining in Delhi but we have set up this community Covid Care Centre, where the government and the various NGOs have come together for its installation. In the entire area, the complaints that we were receiving during this period was that there are small – small houses here. So, if someone turns out to be Covid positive then people were facing troubles even for isolating such patients. That is why this centre has been initiated. If anyone has problems in staying at home, facing difficulties in self-isolation, then those people can be isolated here,” Rai told the reporters.

He also informed that the facility has enough doctors, nurses, medical staff, oxygen concentrators, and also provision for meals.

“If during the isolation, there is a problem of oxygen then here there is an arrangement for Oxygen, the patient will be shifted to the oxygen bed. And if still there is an issue, then this has been connected to the GTB Hospital whose doctors will monitor the cases and then will move the patients to that hospital,” Rai added.