Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and MLA Atishi presented the vaccination bulletin through a video address on Sunday and stated that after Monday no Covaxin would be available for second doses for those in 45+ category resulting in the wastage of the first dose for many.

Entire immunisation of 18-44 olds in Delhi will be temporarily shut after Monday due to shortage of vaccines and the entire vaccination programme for 18-44 olds will be temporarily stopped in all government schools.

“So far 50,85,703 people have been vaccinated in Delhi which proves that a large population has been inoculated because of Delhi’s high-speed vaccination programme, despite which, we are unable to further ramp it up because of shortage of vaccines.

“Humble appeal to the centre to supply vaccines at the earliest to Delhi as it has faced the most hardships during the pandemic. For 45+, healthcare/frontline workers, Covaxin’s stock left for less than 1 day, and Covishield’s stock remaining for 7 days. 44,676 vaccines administered yesterday in Delhi. Nearly 11,51,356 people were fully vaccinated with both doses,” said Atishi.

“Yesterday, on the 22nd of May, 64,214 vaccines were administered. Out of this, nearly 44,676 people got their first dose, and 19,538 were inoculated with their second dose. Hence, the total doses administered has increased to more than 50,85,703 doses. Out of these, nearly 11,51,356 people have received both their shots and are fully vaccinated. This is a huge number and proves that a large degree of the population in Delhi has been inoculated because of its high-speed vaccination programme. However, despite this high-speed drive, we will have to shut down the vaccination for 18-44 from tomorrow because of the shortage of vaccines. Now, only vaccination for those above 45, healthcare/frontline workers will be held.

“It is a humble appeal to the central government to supply vaccines at the earliest to Delhi, for the 18-44 segment, and Covaxin for the 45+ category. Delhi has faced a lot of hardships in the entire course of the pandemic till now, in all the waves. Hence, it becomes all the more necessary to send the supply to Delhi as soon as possible, ” she concluded.