Modi govt driving poor out of Delhi by rigging flat allotment scheme, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday attacked Modi-led Central government alleging that it is driving the poor people out of DDA flats by rigging the flat allotment under Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan scheme.

AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta alleged that a conspiracy is underway to harass the poor and leave them utterly destitute which will ultimately force them to leave Delhi.

He said that despite the DDA constructing flats and allocating them, the authority arbitrarily disqualified several of the allottees through fraudulent and corrupt means.

“Despite sending multiple letters to the LG and DDA, we have received no response. To exacerbate the situation, community toilets that were used by the Jhuggi residents were demolished even before the flats were built, on the pretext of creating a garden in its place,” he said.

Gupta said the Central Government was demanding Rs 1,76,400 rupees from eligible flat recipients. He said that these individuals, mostly engaged in daily wage labour such as gardening and rickshaw pulling, are unable to afford such a amount of money.

“We requested the DDA to offer loans to support these people, but they turned a blind eye. Private companies saw an opportunity and sought to take advantage.

“Typically, people secure loans at an interest rate of 6-7 per cent, but these vulnerable individuals were subjected to a staggering 12 per cent interest rate. Why? Simply because they are poor and vulnerable, making them easy targets for exploitation,” Gupta said.

He said these poor individuals without regular employment were being denied loans under the assumption that they were unable to repay the loan. And No provisions was made to assist this segment of potential beneficiaries.

“To worsen the matter, various dealers and middlemen are trying to exploit the dire situation of these people. The overarching plan is to compel the poor to leave Delhi after depriving them of their hard-earned flats, which they purchased after 10 to 15 years of toiling in factories, as domestic workers, and daily wage labourers,” Gupta said.