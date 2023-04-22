Mock G20 Education Working Group meet held

As a precursor to the meeting of the G20Education Working Group to be held in the city on 27 AND 28 April, a Mock G20 conclave involving students from various institutions was held at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University on Friday.

The Mock G20 on the theme of ‘Future of Work’ which was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE),Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL), Mumbai, was attended by students who represented the member countries and international organizations.

“It has been organised to create an awareness in students as to how the G20 functions. The students are thestakeholders in the field of education and skill development,”Ms. Usha Titus, Chairperson and Managing Director of Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, Kerala, said while addressing the inaugural session of the conclave.

Prof. Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA and Mr. Devendra Pai, Course Director, IIDL, also addressed the inaugural programme. Ms. Titus said thatCovid-19 had “disrupted our thinking and brought in technology into our lives in a big way.”Technology needs to be harnessed to take education forward and the need was to adopt the best practices and collaborate for future progress, she said. Prof. Nanda said ‘Future of Work’ is important and the youth have a stake in it, he said.

Mr. Pai said it was expected that the Mock G20 would act as a stimulus which would encourage and orient students to think and participate in politics and policy making and think about international relations.As part of the mock exercise, the students delivered talks as delegates representing different countries and international organizations.

Ms.Areesha Fatma, Senior Consultant, International Cooperation, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ms. Archana Mayaram, Economic12Advisor, MSDE also addressed the inaugural session.