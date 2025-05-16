Mock drill conducted in South West Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar

In a high-stakes simulation aimed at strengthening anti-terror preparedness, the Delhi Police Thursday conducted a real-time mock drill at the crowded Sarojini Nagar Market, testing the city’s emergency response to a potential bomb threat.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary, the exercise began at 12:15 pm when a fake call reporting an unclaimed suspicious object was received at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station.

Advertisement

The suspicious object was a brown bag with a black box and wires placed under a vendor’s table near Mathura Chowk, Gate No. 4 of the market, mimicking a bomb situation, the DCP added.

Advertisement

Within minutes of the incident, the area was cordoned off and civilians were evacuated from the area.

The senior officer said the Bomb Disposal Team (BDT), Dog Squad, Fire Brigade, and Crime Team were called to the scene. Police secured all entry and exit routes, launched a combing operation to search for additional threats, and managed crowd movement to prevent a stampede.

Furthermore, at 12:30 pm, a BDT team from South West Delhi arrived and began inspecting the suspicious package, which the mock device was safely defused by the officials at 12:45 PM, and officers concluded the drill, Choudhary asserted.

Meanwhile, emergency protocols were also activated at Safdarjung Hospital, where officers were placed on alert to manage any potential casualties or law-and-order issues.

According to the officer, the drill was a success and met its objective, to assess the city’s ability to respond swiftly and cohesively to a terrorist threat in a high-density public area.

Choudhary, in his statement, further added, “This exercise was part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of citizens and test our operational readiness in the real world.”

He continued by saying that, “It provided valuable insights into our strengths and highlighted areas where coordination and speed can still be improved.”