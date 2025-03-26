Mobile shop owner dies by suicide over loan harassment

A 42-year-old man running a mobile repair shop died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by a financier in Gandhi Nagar area of East Delhi’s Shahdara, the police said on Wednesday.

Before ending his life, the deceased, identified as Lalit Mohan, recorded a video on his mobile phone, naming a man from whom he had borrowed ₹50,000 for his business in 2014, according to the police.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Mohan claimed that despite repaying the loan, the accumulated interest had reached lakhs. He further alleged that the financier was threatening him and demanding additional payments.

On Monday, the police received information about a medico-legal case (MLC) from LNJP Hospital, where Mohan had been admitted by his wife and later succumbed during treatment.

“During the investigation, the deceased’s mobile phone was recovered from the scene, containing a video in which he accused Sanjay Jain, a property dealer operating under ‘Jain Property’ in Kailash Nagar,” the police said in a statement.

Based on a complaint by the deceased’s wife, Poonam Gupta, a case under Section 108 (Abetment of Suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station.

The accused, Sanjay Jain, a resident of the same locality, has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.