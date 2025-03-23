Missing for a year, minor girl reunited with family by Delhi Police

A 16-year-old girl was reunited with her family a year after she had gone missing. She was rescued from an area near Taj Mahal in Agra by the Crime Branch unit of the Delhi Police, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said last year in December her brother reported that his sister had gone missing since February 3. Soon after registering a complaint at the Narela police station, a team of cops initiated an investigation into the case.

As part of the probe, the police meticulously scanned the CCTV footage of the area and found that the girl took a train from the New Delhi Railway to Jammu & Kashmir, Gautam added.

The DCP further stated that they received a tip-off about the minor residing in an area near the Taj Mahal. Acting on the information, the team conducted a raid in the reported location leading to her rescue.

During interrogation, the girl disclosed that she was in touch with a man from her neighbourhood, who had earlier studied in the same school as she. Inspired by Bollywood, she took the extreme step of eloping with him.

She went on to say that they first went to J&K, and then to Mumbai. After a while, she landed in Agra where she took up odd jobs to sustain herself.

After the statement of the victim, a case has been registered under the relevant section of the BNS, Gautam stated.