Minor’s murder accused shot while attempting to flee police custody in Dayalpur

In connection with the horrific murder and suspected sexual assault of a minor girl in Dayalpur, the police on Tuesday said they arrested the accused after he attempted to escape custody and was shot during the ensuing chase.

The accused, identified as Naushad, reportedly tried to escape while being transported back to Delhi by attacking police personnel.

According to police, the incident occurred when the accused requested a toilet break. During this, he pulled out a blade concealed in his clothing and slashed a member of the escort team twice in an attempt to break free.

Noticing the assault and the accused’s attempt to flee, another officer issued a verbal warning and fired a shot into the air, instructing him to stop and surrender. However, the accused ignored the warning and continued to run.

To prevent his escape, another officer fired a carefully aimed shot, which struck Naushad in the leg, allowing police to overpower and re-arrest him.

Constable Amit Mann, who sustained injuries to his chest from the blade attack, was rushed to the hospital for treatment, the police said.

Further investigation is underway.