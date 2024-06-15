Minor change in timings of Yellow Line metro service on June 16, 17

In view of the ongoing works on a 490-metre section of Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Corridor of Phase-IV there will be a minor change in the timings of the last and the first Samaypur Badli-Millennium City Centre Gurugram trains (Yellow Line) on June 16 and 17.

This was informed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday.

The alignment on which the work in underway crosses Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station of Yellow Line is one.

On Sunday, the last train will depart at 10:45 pm instead of 11 pm from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram and at 9:30 pm instead of 11 pm from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Badli.

On Monday, the first train service will start at 7 am instead of 6 am from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram.

“There will be no train services available between the small section of Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri after 11 pm on June 16 and before 7 am on June 17,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

However, normal train services will continue to remain available on the remaining major section of Yellow Line from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre Gurugram during this period.

To avoid any inconvenience to passengers during these late night/early morning hours on non-working days of June 16 and 17, announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period.

The extant 490 metre stretch, adjacent to the existing operational Yellow Line is very critical as the corridor reaches a height of about 28.36 meters, the highest rail level ever of the Delhi Metro in the entire network.

“Construction work on this Phase IV section can only be done during night time shutdowns between Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri section of the operational Yellow Line. The same revision of timings may be required over the coming weekend too, to finish off the remaining work as DMRC avoids taking up such works during weekdays for larger passenger convenience,” the spokesperson added.