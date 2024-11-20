Minimum temperature in Delhi recorded at 11.2 C°, the lowest of season

The national capital recorded the minimum temperature at 11.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday with a dip of 1.1 degrees making it the lowest temperatures of the season so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Amid the decrease in the night temperature, fog continued to envelop the city accompanied by cold winds in the morning and evening.

The Weather Department said that the minimum temperature in the city stood at 11.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum dropped by two points to 25.4 degrees Celsius.

The department predicted dense to very dense fog in the night and early morning hours for the north and northwestern parts of the country. Moreover, in the three days to come, these areas will continue to experience foggy mornings, the IMD added.

The city recorded a minimum visibility of 500 meters at the Safdarjung Airport and 600 meters at the Indira Gandhi International airport at 8 am, the Weather Department said.

It added that the fog may affect some airports, highways and railway routes in these areas and advised commuters to drive carefully during such times.