Mess worker arrested for molestation of Jamia student

A 22-year-old youth, working as a mess worker, was arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a 24-year-old student at the gate number 8 of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

A case under section 74 (assault) and 75 (sexual harassment) of BNS has been registered and the accused, Abid, a resident of Nuh, Haryana has been arrested, informed an official.

Advertisement

“The accused was detained in a police station soon after the receipt of the complaint even as the victim was not available to record her statement during the night. Hence, the matter was kept pending till today morning. After the complainant gave her statement, he was arrested,” the police clarified.

Advertisement

The All India Students’ Association’s (AISA) Jamia unit condemned the incident attributing it to a serious security lapse. They lambasted the security staff for allowing the accused in the campus unchecked after the assault.

The student body also linked the assault to alleged harassment of Kashmiri students following the Pahalgam terrorist attack though the police maintained that it was an isolated personal dispute.