Mentally ill man kills 5 of his family before committing suicide

In a heart-wrenching incident here, a mentally challenged man allegedly killed five of his family members and later committed suicide.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 5 in the morning when Anurag Thakur (42), a resident of Palhapur village of Rampur Mathura police station area, killed his mother Savitri (65), wife Priyanka (40), daughter Ashwini (12), younger daughter Ashvi (10) and son Advaita (6).

According to the incident, the accused first killed his wife by hitting her with a hard object and then shot dead his mother. Later he threw his 3 children from the roof of the house.

The accused committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol.

Police claimed that the youth was a drug addict. The family wanted to take him to a rehab centre, a dispute broke out in the night regarding this.

Heavy police force is deployed at the spot.

SP Chakresh Mishra said that the accused is said to be mentally disturbed. After killing five members of his family, he also killed himself. The forensic team is collecting evidence.