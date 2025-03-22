MCD urges people to actively participate for a cleaner city

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday appealed to all citizens to actively participate in maintaining a cleaner, greener, and healthier city by using the MCD’s 311 mobile app.

Through this app, citizens can swiftly report issues related to pollution, cleanliness, and any other civic work, ensuring they reach the appropriate teams for a prompt response, it said.

Stating that it is dedicated to resolving public complaints with efficiency and speed, the MCD said citizen participation is invaluable to its mission of keeping Delhi clean and green.”

“Through the MCD 311 app, the MCD is able to streamline complaint registration, forward issues directly to the relevant zones, and enable faster on-ground action. This approach has enabled MCD to resolve up to 80 per cent of complaints within 3-4 days of receiving them, reflecting its commitment to providing quality services to the residents of Delhi,” the civic body said.

The MCD 311 app is particularly effective in addressing common issues such as garbage burning, sanitation concerns, stray cattle, and streetlights, it said.

“From 1st March, 2024 till 22nd March this year, 3.57 lakh complaints lodged on MCD 311 App have been resolved. Once a complaint is registered, it is automatically dispatched to the designated MCD zone for swift intervention. Additionally, MCD has been deploying resources at a war footing to mitigate pollution levels in the city, with a focus on addressing both citizen-reported issues,” it said.