MCD launches software to ensure transparency in tendering process

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, on Saturday, launched Project Information and Cost Estimation (PRICE) software application with GepNIC, a government eProcurement system, to bring transparency in the tendering process of its engineering and allied departments.

“The GepNIC integration module and post-tender module are being developed through joint efforts of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the IT Department of MCD. The PRICE application has been customised and integrated with the e-tendering/GepNIC portal to achieve an end-to-end online process from estimate creation to tendering to the award of contract,” the MCD said in a communiqué.

The civic body said earlier that tenders were invited on the GepNIC/CPP portal by manually uploading the Notice Inviting Tender (NITs) and Bill of Quantities (BOQs). Now, all the required details of the tender will be automatically transferred from PRICE software to the GepNIC/CPP portal.

“After finalisation of the bidder through the tendering process, all the details of the tender like the bidder name, bidder address, quoted BOQs, and comparison of all bidders, can be transferred to PRICE software for further processing of post tender activities and their approvals. A Letter of Award (LOA) can be generated online and provided to the finalised bidder,” it said.

The MCD said the pre-tender process of estimate creation and their approvals was already being done with the help of PRICE software. Now, the data of NITs and tender approvals will be captured from PRICE to GepNIC and vice versa.

PRICE post-tender module comprises the preparation of justification of rates based on local market rates, negotiation permission if required, financial concurrence, rate and agency approval, letter of intent, and LOA, it added.