MCD focussed on making Delhi clean and green: Pravesh Wahi

Leader of the house in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Friday that the civic body is focused on making the city clean and green.

“The BJP-led government in the MCD is focused on making Delhi clean and beautiful. Efforts are underway to free the city’s roads from garbage dumps, with special emphasis on cleanliness,” he said.

Wahi added that a participatory campaign will be launched to ensure better maintenance of Delhi’s parks and to make them lush and green.

During the course of the campaign, the civic agency encouraged public participation in the maintenance of parks and appealed to the RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations) and other institutions to adopt nearby parks and support the MCD in their maintenance.

He also stated that the MCD will consider increasing the grants provided for park maintenance and that essential work for the development of new parks and green spaces will be initiated soon.

The MCD is working in line with the prime minister’s vision of service, good governance, and welfare of the poor,” he added.