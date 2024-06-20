MCD Awas Portal launched for transparent housing allotment

Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Ashwini Kumar on Thursday launched the MCD Awas Portal, a revolutionary digital platform designed to streamline the allotment of housing in a clear and transparent manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said, “The MCD Awas Portal is a testament to our dedication to leveraging digital technologies to enhance our services. This portal will not only simplify the housing allotment process for our employees but also ensure that it is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.”

The launch of the portal marks a significant shift from the cumbersome manual system to a streamlined digital process. Previously, the booking and allotment of residential accommodations were managed by different departments, making the process complex and time-consuming. The new portal simplifies these procedures, making them more transparent and uniform for all employees.

The features of the portal have a centralised system for booking and allotting residential MCD accommodations and managing various estate services for eligible officials. It ensures that all transactions are conducted in a transparent and accountable manner, thus building trust among employees.

Among others, employees can now apply for residential accommodation online, choosing up to ten options based on their preferences, and accommodation is allotted based on vacancy and seniority rules.

Post-allotment, details of allotment will also be available on the MCD portal, ensuring fairness and transparency, as per the civic body.