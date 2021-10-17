Maoist camp busted after exchange of fire in Odisha forest

The security forces comprising Border Security Force (BSF), Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) have busted a Maoists’ camp in a forest area of Malkangiri district after a gun battle with the red rebels, a senior police official said on Sunday.

An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security forces on 16 October when the combing operation was continuing to flush out the rebels from their hideout. The armed Maoists had resorted to sudden unprovoked firing. The security forces maintained utmost restraint and retaliated by controlled firing appealing them to shun the path of violence. The ultras however managed to flee from the dense forested areas and hilly terrain. No fatalities were reported during the gun battle.

Later this area was thoroughly searched and during this search, explosives and other Maoist articles were recovered, said Malkangiri Superintendent of Police, Prahlad Sahai Meena

The arms and ammunition seized from the spot included among other things eight detonators. Search and combing operations have been further intensified in the area to flush out the rebels from their hideouts, he said.

“We take this opportunity to make an appeal to other active cadres and militias of Maoists party to leave the path of violence and surrender themselves, avail the generous surrender rehabilitation package announced by Govt. of Odisha, join the mainstream and become the part of on-going peaceful development of this area, undertaken by the government through the focused approach”, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police, Meena added.

It is pertinent to note here that three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tulasi forest range in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on 12 October.