Manuj Singhal takes charge as DMRC Director (Infrastructure)

Manuj Singhal has assumed charge as the new Director (Infrastructure) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

An Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer of the 1994 batch, Singhal has nearly three decades of multidisciplinary experience in numerous key positions, a DMRC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In his capacity as Director (Infrastructure), Singhal will be in charge of Maintenance of infrastructure including Civil, Electrical, Signal, AFC, Telecom, Rolling Stock, Solar Power in the DMRC.

An Electrical Engineering Graduate as well as Post Graduate from Delhi College of Engineering, Singhal began his career with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and thereafter, joined the Department of Telecom through IES. He has been working with the DMRC since 2006 and prior to taking up this role, he was working as Executive Director (Rolling Stock /Project).

He has published many technical papers in National and International Journals/Conferences, and has played a key role in redefining the ‘Energy Mix of DMRC’, ‘execution of Electrical Works for Kochi Metro Project (with D. C. Traction system)’ and ‘finalising of Procurement of Lifts and Escalators on ‘Lease basis’ for DMRC Phase – IV project’.