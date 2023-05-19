Mann govt is saving Minister Kataruchak in alleged sexual abuse case: Sirsa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government of trying to save Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak against whom a man has filed a complaint of sexual abuse for 10 years.

In a statement, Sirsa said the government is trying to portray that the complainant was not available to depose before SIT. He, however, said the complainant has already given his written statement to the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case.

The BJP leader said that in this statement, the complainant has said it should be considered as a complaint against Kataruchak who was abusing him since 2013. Sirsa said the complainant was out of Punjab because of fear that the minister would get him and his family members implicated in the false cases or get them murdered if they entered Punjab.

Sirsa said the complainant has also sought security for himself and his family because he was getting threatening calls since the video of his abuse by Kataruchak had gone viral. He claimed that these videos were genuine and should be considered as evidence against Kataruchak.

The BJP leader said the complainant has told SIT that he was ready to depose before it via videoconferencing or he can also give a statement physically in Delhi at any place where his security should be ensured.

He said it was shocking to note that instead of acting on appeal of the victim, Bhagwant Mann government was spreading lies that the victim and his family had gone into hiding and were not available to police. Sirsa asked the Punjab Chief Minister to sack the minister immediately from Cabinet and order police action against him as per law of the land.