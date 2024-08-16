Manish Sisodia starts padyatra from Greater Kailash, says feels like meeting family

Senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who was recently released on bail, began a padyatra (foot march) on Friday from the Greater Kailash assembly constituency meeting people and party workers.

Speaking to reporters, he said entire Delhi is my family, and it felt like he was meeting his brothers and children.

The senior AAP leader said everyone is asking him how he was and how is his health, and added that the people are fond of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. They are looking forward to his release from jail.

“Today, I am back among my family. The people of Delhi were worried about me and I was worried about my people. I have come to know about the well-being of the people. The people of Delhi are very worried about their chief minister,” Sisodia said.

He claimed that the people are expressing their support to the AAP and the entire city is like a family, he added.

The senior AAP leader said the people have expressed their happiness over the work of Delhi government, and say that things will become even better when the CM is also out of jail.

AAP leaders, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jarnail Singh and Reena Gupta, accompnaied Sisodia during his foot march which he started on Friday from the Greater Kailash constituency area.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met Sisodia after meeting with Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and greeted her on the his birthday.

Mann expressed the hope that like Sanjay Singh and Sisodia, Kejriwal will also come out of jail soon .

The Punjab CM said, “Manish Sisodia has been a victim of dictatorship and has come out after spending 17 months in jail. Nothing was found against him, and justice was delivered by the court and truth finally prevailed. That is why I came to meet him today. I pray for his good health so that he can again start working to improve the future of the children of Delhi. We are not people who celebrate much. We have to fix the system and the day the system of the whole country is fixed; we will celebrate that day.”