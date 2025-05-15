Man shot at over personal enmity in South Delhi

A man was allegedly shot at by an assailant while he was riding a car near CDR Chowk in south Delhi on Thursday, police said.

The injured person has been identified as Arun Lohia, a resident of Aya Nagar. He sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing medical treatment, said an official.

The cop mentioned that a preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the accused and victim both knew each other as they were residents of the same village.

Moreover, the official mentioned that there is a previous case history between the two parties.

The cops received information about the incident at 1 pm at Mehrauli police station and a team was rushed to the spot.

The area has been cordoned off and a crime and an FSL team are at the spot to collect clues about the case, the official added.

Moreover, a case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered at Mehrauli police station and investigation has been taken up.

Accused involved in the incident have been identified and multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused, the cop said.