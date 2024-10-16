Man held for fatal attack on friend after argument over liquor

A man was arrested for murdering his friend by hitting him with a brick after an argument ensued during a drinking session over purchase of another bottle of liquor in the Anand vihar area of East Delhi.

According to police, friends Ankit and Nirala had an argument over Rs 400 to buy liquor. Following this, Ankit attacked Nirala with a brick and left him unconscious. Later, the injured Nirala succumbed to his injuries.

After the alleged murder, Ankit lodged himself in a de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh to avoid any suspicion on him.

Advertisement

The cops, with the help of CCTV footage, marked the suspect and nabbed him from the de-addiction centre.

During interrogation, Ankit disclosed that the deceased was his best friend and they used to drink alcohol together on a regular basis. On the evening of the incident, after they had consumed a bottle of liquor, he asked Nirala for Rs 400 which he declined.

As a result, Ankit started to hit him with a brick and his friend became unconscious, he took Rs 400 from the injured friend’s pocket and spent it on buying another bottle of alcohol.