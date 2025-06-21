Man fires shot in air after biryani shop altercation in Old Mustafabad

A man fired a shot in the air following a minor altercation between a biryani shop owner and three unidentified individuals on Friday night in northeast Delhi’s Old Mustafabad, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 9:20 pm near Gali No. 3 in Old Mustafabad, when the complainant alerted the police.

Advertisement

According to the complainant, who owns a local biryani shop, the situation escalated after a heated argument over a minor issue with three men who arrived on a motorcycle.

Advertisement

The confrontation took place outside a confectionery shop. Eyewitnesses reported that during the scuffle, one of the individuals fired a shot in the air. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Dayalpur police responded swiftly after the report was filed, an official said.

Based on the complainant’s statement, an FIR was registered at the local police station. A crime team was dispatched to the location to inspect the scene and collect evidence.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and teams have been deployed to apprehend the accused.