Man dies of electrocution while plugging in water motor in Delhi

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man lost his life due to electrocution in the Kirari area of Prem Nagar, said police on Friday. The deceased, identified as Lallan Mishra, was found unconscious at the scene when police arrived following a PCR call.

According to initial police reports, the incident happened while Mishra was plugging in a water motor into an electric switchboard at his residence. when the police arrived, the person was discovered in an unresponsive state. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased was subsequently handed over his family after a post-mortem examination. Authorities have confirmed that legal procedures have been initiated in connection with the incident, and further investigation is ongoing to determine any additional circumstances surrounding the death.

Advertisement