Man dies after jumping from 4th floor of Hospital in Delhi’s Dwarka

A 63-year-old retired central government employee died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of a Hospital in South West Delhi’s Dwarka area where he was undergoing treatment, police said on Saturday.

The family had suspected no foul play in the death, but prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide due to depression, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Jai Singh Rawat, a resident of Mohan Garden area in Dwarka and had retired from the government service three years ago, the official added.

The police received a call from a private Hospital on Friday night stating that a patient who was admitted there had committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor.

As per the statement of the Hospital, the patient was ill for long and was admitted to the same hospital multiple times in the past. He was recently admitted on September 28 and was in ICU ward for three days and was shifted to a room later.

He was being cared for by his wife and was recovering. At around 8 pm, he went to the fourth floor and jumped from there.

The police have registered a case at Mohan garden police station and are probing the reason for the suicide.