Man behind Rs 9-crore investment scam arrested

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has apprehended an accused in a massive scam of Rs 9 crore, police said on Wednesday.

Identified as Mohit Wadhwa (44), a Class 12 pass married man, was arrested by a team of police on Friday from Delhi’s Subhash Nagar.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Amit Verma, a complaint was registered by Gurpreet Kaur Rai alleging that Wadhwa and his associates were followers of one, Guru Ji, who all used to attend Satsang at Bade Mandir, Delhi’s Chhatarpur.

Additionally, it was revealed that the accused, Wadhwa, along with his associates, convinced the victims to make investments in various schemes in Dubai, showing a status of high returns, for which they acquired Rs. 9 crores from the victims in multiple tranches from September 2017 to September 2020.

Thereafter, they neither returned their money nor provided any documents regarding investments made, if any, on behalf of the victims.

During the investigation conducted in this case, the victims were examined and evidence collected. The bank account statements of victims and the accused corroborate part of the monetary transactions between the accused and the victims.

Furthermore, the examination of the victims confirmed that they had been cheated by the accused and his associates, to which the team allocated his location to Delhi’s Subhash Nagar and got their hands on him on Friday.

During the interrogation of the accused, it came out that he wanted to earn easy money within a short span of time and live a luxurious life. So, he planned to gullible victims who he won over the confidence of, assuring them with multiple schemes and promises.

The accused, in his statement, further disclosed that some part of the amount received from the victims was invested in cryptocurrency and the remaining money was used for personal expenditure to enjoy a luxurious life.

Prior to the present case, he was arrested in another case of a similar modus operandi in which he had cheated gullible investors.