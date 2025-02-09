Man beaten to death over spilling food in moving Bus in Northwest Delhi

A man was brutally beaten to death inside a bus in Northwest Delhi’s Bawana area after allegedly spilling food on a seat, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Manoj, was attacked by three people—the bus driver and his two helpers.

One of the assailants reportedly inserted an iron rod into his private parts, police added.

After Manoj lost consciousness, the perpetrators dumped him near Bawana flyover and fled the scene.

Police have arrested one of the accused, while two others remain at large.

Manoj, a resident of Narela, worked as a wedding cook.

On the night of February 1, he and his colleague, Dinesh, attended a wedding in Sultanpur Dabas.

“After finishing work, they packed some leftover food and boarded a bus. During the journey, some food accidentally spilled onto a seat, enraging the driver and his associates,” a police officer said.

While Dinesh was allowed to get off at Bawana Chowk, the three men held Manoj hostage, forcing him to clean the seat with his shirt.

The driver, Ashish, and his accomplices hurled abuses at him and brutally assaulted him.

As Manoj attempted to clean the seat, Ashish allegedly inserted a rod into his private parts, the officer said.

The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused.