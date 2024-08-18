Man arrested for raping minor girl in North-East Delhi

A 22-year-old man was arrested in North-East Delhi’s Karawal Nagar for allegedly raping his tenant’s 11-year-old daughter, the police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Suraj, was apprehended on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when Suraj reportedly lured the young girl to his house under the pretext of watching television. Once inside, he allegedly assaulted her and threatened her with severe consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, the police added.

Later that night, the girl began experiencing discomfort and noticed bleeding, prompting her parents to take her to the hospital, where she confided in them about the assault, a police officer stated.

The girl’s family, who work as laundry workers, live as tenants in the house owned by Suraj’s father, Kartar Singh. When they approached Singh to report the crime, he allegedly threatened them instead of taking action, the officer added.

The family then reported the matter to the police, leading to the registration of a First Information Report. By the time police teams were mobilised to arrest Suraj, he had already fled, reportedly with the help of his father. Both Suraj and his father were eventually arrested on Friday.

The incident sparked protests by the victim’s family and relatives on Saturday, who demanded strict punishment for the accused. The protesters briefly attempted to block a road but ended their demonstration after a senior police officer assured them that the case would be thoroughly investigated and justice would be delivered.

The police have confirmed that the young girl has since been discharged from the hospital. The investigation into the case is underway.