Man, 3 kids burnt alive as fire engulfs house in Himachal village

Four members of a family, comprising three minors, were burnt alive when their house caught fire in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said.

They have been identified as Rafi Mohammad (25) and his three children — daughters Julkha (two) and Jaitun (six) and son Samir (four).

The incident occurred at Karatosh village in Churah tehsil at around 3 a.m., state Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta told the media here.

Mohammad’s wife got serious burn injuries, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police said.