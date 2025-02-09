Maliwal questions Atishi’s ‘Shameless’ celebrations after AAP’s major election loss

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has fiercely criticised Delhi’s caretaker Chief Minister Atishi for celebrating her victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, describing her actions as ‘shameless.’ In a scathing post on social media platform X, Maliwal questioned how Atishi could publicly celebrate after her party suffered a significant defeat in the polls.

Atishi, who won the Kalkaji constituency by a narrow margin of 3,521 votes, retained her seat in a highly competitive race against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. However, the larger picture was one of disarray for the AAP, with many prominent leaders losing their respective constituencies in the election. Maliwal took to X, sharing a video of Atishi dancing and celebrating with her supporters, to express her disbelief: “What kind of shameless display is this? The party lost, all the big leaders lost, and Atishi Marlena is celebrating like this?”

Advertisement

Adding to her criticism, Maliwal pointed out that Atishi had tendered her resignation to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena just days earlier, as part of the aftermath of the AAP’s poor performance. The MP further questioned Atishi’s roadshow, where the Chief Minister celebrated her personal victory despite the party’s overall loss, calling it an inappropriate and tone-deaf display.

Advertisement

“Atishi should be ashamed,” Maliwal remarked. “Her party has suffered a huge defeat. Top party leaders have lost their seats, yet she did a roadshow to celebrate her win. What is she celebrating? Her party’s loss?”

Maliwal also targeted the AAP government for its failure to table the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the Delhi assembly, accusing the party of not fulfilling its promises and not following through on accountability measures. “The people who came to power to bring Jan Lokpal did not even implement existing precedents. The CAG report should be tabled immediately in the Assembly and undergo strict investigation,” she added.

Earlier that day, Maliwal offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, Delhi, reflecting on what she called the toughest year of her life. “The last year has been the most difficult year of my life. In this entire year, only God has helped us. We have fought this battle alone, and I believe that no matter how big the evil is, or how powerful it is, it ultimately has to bow down to the truth,” she said.

Maliwal emphasised her belief that the power of truth and divine support would continue to guide her. “Today, it is because of God’s blessings that we are alive and able to fight for the truth. The people in front of us have a lot of power, money, and authority, but I have fought alone. God is with me and will remain with me in the future too. Evil does not have enough power to make the truth bow down,” she concluded.