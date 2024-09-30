Maliwal expresses concern over rising dengue cases in Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday expressed her deep concern over the rising dengue cases in the national capital. She said that she has been suffering from the vector borne disease for the past week.

Taking to social media platform X, Maliwal shared that she has been suffering from fever of up to 103 degrees for the past one week.

Upon getting the tests done, she found that she was suffering from dengue.

She urged everyone to make every possible effort to avoid this disease on their own, and not keep any hopes from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The RS MP strongly criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), alleging that the civic body has once again completely failed to prevent a serious disease like dengue.

She further said that stagnant water can be seen at many places, and the sanitation system is in a deplorable state, leading to the breeding of mosquitoes and the spread of the deadly vector borne disease.

Maliwal said: “It is extremely shameful that an institution like MCD, whose duty is to ensure the health and safety of Delhi’s citizens, has completely failed in addressing this critical issue, and people can no longer rely on the MCD for their and their families’ safety.

“Do not let water accumulate around you, take necessary precautions against mosquitoes, and maintain cleanliness. Do not expect any help from MCD,” she added.