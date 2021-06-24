Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said on Wednesday that the Central Government has combined the vaccination stock of both categories–people aged between 18-44 and those above 45–to one.

The move is intended to make the doses available for youth amid the limited supply, she hinted.

“The Central Government has combined the vaccine stocks for both categories, that is the 45+ and the 18-44 categories. That’s why vaccines for the youth are also available now,” the AAP MLA said.

The development has come after the Delhi government alleged that the Centre will not send vaccines for the 18-44 category in the remaining days of June.

Speaking on the vaccines’ stock left in the national capital, Atishi informed that Delhi now has 9.76 lakh vaccines available.

“9.10 lakh doses of Covishield and 66,000 doses of Covaxin are available in Delhi, that is, 2 days stock of Covaxin and 13 days of Covishield,” she said.

“On June 22, 84,539 people were administered the vaccine doses. Out of which, about 55,000 doses were administered to the youth. So far, 66,87,438 people have been vaccinated in Delhi and more than 16 lakh people have received both doses,” Atishi informed while addressing digitally.

