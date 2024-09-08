Major fire at a textile factory in outer Delhi; none hurt

A major fire broke out at a textile factory in outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala area, the fire officials said on Sunday.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, it added.

Plumes of thick smoke and intense flames were seen emanating from the two-story building housing the factory, said locals.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a fire call was received from a garment factory on Sunday morning at around 6:55 am. Following the call, 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, added DFS.

After bringing the flames under control, the cooling down process was started. However, there no injury was reported in the incident, stated DFS.

According to a news agency, a cylinder also exploded in the fire. However, the cause of the fire could only be ascertained after the completion of the investigation, stated A DFS official.

The building houses a godown and a commercial shopping complex.