Maj Gen Slaria takes over charge of strategic counter insurgency force

Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria, on Monday took over as General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force Kilo.

Major General SH Sahi on relinquishing the command moves to Delhi on an important assignment in Army Headquarters.

Maj Gen Sahi’s tenure saw Kilo Force take distinctive steps towards ‘peace and stability’ in North Kashmir.

Major General SS Slaria was commissioned into the 10 Armoured Regiment in Jun 1990. An alumnus of National Defence Academy and the winner of the Sword of Honour at Indian Military Academy, the General Officer has attended Staff Courses at Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Command and General Staff College at Thailand, Higher Defence Management Course at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the prestigious NDC Course at Mirpur, Bangladesh.

In his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, the General Officer has held various prestigious instructor and staff appointments.

He was an instructor at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Directing Staff at the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

General Officer has commanded his own Regiment and later Armoured Brigade in High Altitude Area. He has held various important staff appointments prior to assuming the command of the prestigious Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo).