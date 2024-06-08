Madhya Pradesh: Assailant kills child

A two-and-a-half-year-old tribal boy was allegedly murdered and his parents assaulted by an unidentified man clad in a saffron ‘dhoti’ and black ‘kurta’ at Damoh railway station platform early morning Saturday.

According to police, the deceased kid’s father Lekhram Adivasi, 21, complained that he had got off at the station after coming there by Gondwana Express train from New Delhi along with his wife and child.

He said they were going to their village Madiyadi, but got off at Damoh station, as the child was unwell. The couple decided to get the boy treated at the Damoh district hospital.

At around 5.30 am, the mother was making the ill-child drink some water from a tap at the platform, when the accused clad in a saffron ‘dhoti’ and black ‘kurta’ came there.

It is alleged that the man started thrashing the baby, and beat up the mother and father too when they tried to stop him.

Subsequently, the attacker fled from the spot. When the couple saw the boy, he was motionless and was not breathing.

The father has alleged that he tried to take help from the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel at the platform, but they abused him and asked him to go away.

He later called the Dial 100 police assistance and then a police team reached the spot.

Police officials said that a case has been registered and a search launched to nab the alleged accused, who has been spotted in the CCTV footage of the railway station.