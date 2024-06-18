UP govt to organise ‘The Bodhi Yatra 2024’ in Delhi on 28 June

To boost Buddhist pilgrimage tourism and attract devotees and tourists from across the globe to Uttar Pradesh’s renowned Buddhist sites, the Yogi Adityanath government will host ‘The Bodhi Yatra 2024’ in the national capital on June 28.

The one-day event aims to highlight the remarkable life journey of Lord Buddha through Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist heritage sites.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP Tourism Department has commenced preparations for the programme. The event will showcase Uttar Pradesh’s significant contributions to Buddhist art and culture, emphasising the state’s historical connection and the profound importance of Lord Buddha through various artistic presentations, officials here on Tuesday said.

It is anticipated that guests from both within India and abroad will be invited to the programme, with a dinner planned in their honour. Notably, interactive cultural sessions will be a key feature of ‘The Bodhi Yatra’ event. The venue for the programme, a prestigious 5-star hotel in New Delhi, will be finalised shortly.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is gearing up for the event, anticipating over 400 visitors and making meticulous preparations accordingly.

To ensure the successful execution of the programme and all associated tasks, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to solicit applications from event management agencies.

It is important to highlight that the selected agency, through the e-tender process, will be responsible for meticulously showcasing the Buddhist circuit sites in Uttar Pradesh during the programme. Additionally, they will be tasked with arranging the cultural evening stage, managing branding and decoration, handling flower arrangements, venue branding, and organising the supply and distribution of souvenir kits.

The selected event management agency must arrange artists, anchors, audience seating, technical support, maintenance, and all necessary manpower for the cultural session. Additionally, they are responsible for coordinating the entire programme with departmental officials and ensuring audio setup, lighting, sound systems, LED screens, and video supply for the event.