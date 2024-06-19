UP Govt intensifies ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign

The ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, initiated on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is rapidly progressing across Uttar Pradesh. This year marks the fifth phase of the campaign, which has been going on annually from March-April to November since 2019.

Officials here on Wednesday said the campaign focuses on several water conservation activities, including the rejuvenation and reuse of traditional water bodies, borewell recharge, watershed development, intensive afforestation, and the revival of small rivers.

Additionally, public awareness programs on the theme of ‘Nari Shakti to Jal Shakti’ and other water conservation related works are being organised according to the hydro geological situation of the districts.

All government and semi-government buildings in the districts are mandated to install Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting Systems. Furthermore, instructions have been given to clear silt and any other obstructions in the water flow of Amrit Sarovars (lakes) of the districts.

As of June 18, Pilibhit, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Barabanki, and Gonda are the top five districts in terms of mandatory installation of Rainwater Harvesting System (RTRWH) on government and semi-government buildings of the districts, with 100 percent completion.

In maintaining Amrit Sarovars, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, and Barabanki lead the way, having completed the desilting and clearing of vegetation in these Sarovars. Along with this, the work of Amrit Sarovars under construction has also been completed.

During a recent review of the ‘Catch the Rain Campaign 2024,’ Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra emphasized that this initiative is a top priority of both the central and state governments.

He instructed officials to complete the desilting and restoration of water sources including ponds, artificial recharge structures, small rivers, and check dams, before the monsoon season to maximize rainwater harvesting.

Instructions have been given to ensure that all government and semi-government buildings, such as offices, primary schools, Anganwadi centers, community health centers, and panchayat buildings, are equipped with rooftop rainwater harvesting systems. Urban parks and public places are also to implement effective rainwater conservation measures.

In addition to this, special campaigns, rallies, seminars, and discussions will be organized for school children and the community to raise awareness, aiming to turn water conservation into a mass movement. Chief Development Officers in each district have been appointed as nodal officers to oversee these efforts.