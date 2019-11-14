Two men were killed when their motorcycle collided head on with a truck near Koel village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, officials said on Thursday.

Both the men died on the spot, they said, adding that the truck collided head on with the bike coming from the opposite direction.

The driver abandoned the truck and managed to flee.

The men have been identified as Gopal(25) and Laxman (25). They hailed from Nagla Jangali and Nagla Leka area, both very close to the Sonai village falling under Raya police station.

The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The hunt for the truck driver is on, police added.