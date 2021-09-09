Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow on two-day visit

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Lucknow on Thursday on a two-day visit.

According to party sources, Priyanka Gandhi will hold a series of party meetings on Friday and Saturday.

She will meet the advisory committee and the members of the election committee and review the progress of various party programmes.

“She will review the candidates shortlisted in various districts for the upcoming assembly elections. The working of the party organization will also be under scanner, especially the ‘Har Gaon Congress’ campaign,” said a party functionary.

Priyanka had visited Lucknow in July this year and has been constantly monitoring the progress of party programmes. She has been virtually addressing party workers at regular intervals too.

She will also detail the programmes for the next months for the party.