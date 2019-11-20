A clash broke out between members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, on Wednesday, during the nominations for students union elections.

The two groups pelted each other with stones and set some vehicles on fire.

Station officer of Sigra was injured in the clashes. Some other constables were also injured.

The clashes took place near the Bharat Mata temple on the Cantt railway station road.

The ABVP and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha supporters were taking out processions after the nominations. As soon as they came near, they started shouting slogans and then started throwing stones.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area and the injured students have been hospitalized.