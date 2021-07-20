The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh remains ‘unstable’ and he has been put on non-invasive ventilation at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

According to a bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday, “The condition of Kalyan Singh is unstable. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert consultants. He has been kept on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening.”

The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, the statement said.

SGPGIMS director, Professor R K Dhiman is supervising Singh’s treatment on a daily basis, the statement added.

Kalyan Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the SGPGIMS on July 4.