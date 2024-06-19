CCSI Airport Lucknow successfully shifts international flight operations to T 3

Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport here on Wednesday announced successful transition of international flight operations from Terminal 1 to the new integrated Terminal 3. The international flights operations started from 00:00 Hrs on June 19. The first international flight to operate from T3 was Flynas (Arrival at 06:36 Hrs and Departure at 07:50 Hrs).

At present, Indigo Airlines, Air India Express, Saudia Airlines, Oman Air, Thai AirAsia, Flynas, Salam Air and Fly Dubai operate international flights from CCSI Airport, Lucknow.

Announcing the achievement, CCSI Airport spokesperson said: “We are pleased to commence international flight operations from Terminal 3. With this shift, all international and domestic flights will be operated from T3. We would like to thank all the stakeholders including DGCA, BCAS, AAI, CISF, Customs, Bureau Immigration, Airline partners, GHA’s and Lucknow Airport team members for their support in operationalising the international flights from T3.”

Advertisement

Terminal 3 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 last. CCSI Airport commenced operations from T3 on March 31 and shifted the domestic operations on April 21. With shifting of international operations on Wednesday, it marks the end of a phased plan of shifting all the flight operations at one place, i.e., T3.

Terminal 3 is built at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore. The Phase 1 passenger handling capacity is 80 lakh passengers per annum. The capacity will go up to 1.3 crore passengers per annum at the end of Phase 2. The Terminal 3 will provide employment to over 13,000 people,” the spokesperson added.

All the departing international passengers will have to take the fly-over (Up-ramp) from the Lakshman Circle and the people coming to receive the arriving passengers and want to park their vehicles, will have to continue on the ground level (at grade) and proceed towards Arrivals and parking of Terminal 3.

Lucknow Airport has deployed Customer Service Associates and signages at strategic decision-making points to guide passengers towards T3, including Airport Metro station and old Terminal 1. A special entry has also been created for passengers to walk towards Terminal 3 in case they reach the old Terminal 1 by mistake.Now domestic and international flights will take off from T3