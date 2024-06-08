Akhilesh Yadav meets new LS members of his party, speaks about future agenda

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has congratulated all the newly elected MPs of the party for their victory but said that due to the massive public support to the party, their responsibility has increased a lot.

“The struggle of socialists to raise the problems of the people and present their views in their interest will continue in the Lok Sabha. The era of positive politics has started. Samajwadi Party will continue to struggle for the interests of the people,” he said.

Mr Yadav was addressing the newly elected Lok Sabha members of Samajwadi Party at state headquarters here on Saturday.

The SP President said that all the MPs have worked very hard. “In this scorching heat, we worked continuously day and night, due to which the result was good. We raised public issues and the public understood. Today, Samajwadi Party has become the third largest party in the country by winning the maximum number of seats,” he said.

He said in his address that the Lok Sabha election results have made communalism irrelevant forever. “The will of the people has prevailed against the arbitrary will of the BJP. Now we have to prepare for the assembly elections of 2027,” he said.

Mr Yadav said that the ‘PDA’ of Samajwadi Party is the real agenda which has the concept of social justice. Samajwadi Party’s fight is long and the socialist system is determined to follow the path of change, he said.

Targeting the BJP, Mr Yadav said that BJP has no faith in democratic values and has weakened constitutional institutions while in power.

The BJP considers it as its right to misuse power. It hates the opposition and ridicules its leaders and implicates them in fake cases, he said.

Mr Yadav said that the work of BJP is to create distance and spread hatred in the society. BJP works like a gang. This is an organised gang which has nothing to do with public concerns, he added.

All the new Lok Sabha members of the party were present in the meeting. SP had won 37 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.