LoP in MCD urges electorate to vote for BJP for timely redressal of civic woes

On the eve of polling day for Delhi assembly elections, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh urged the electorate to vote in favour of the BJP and form a double-engine government to ensure timely redressal of civic woes.

Singh recalled that during the civic body polls, the AAP had given several guarantees, but the truth is that the AAP government has not been able to fulfill any of them. “Corruption in the corporation is at its peak at present, the sanitation system is in a bad condition, roads are broken, but the party chooses to neglect timely resolution of these issues,” he added.

Despite the promise to eliminate the mountain of garbage at three landfill sites in the capital, he said the situation at these sites is so bad that not a single kg of garbage has been removed from these mountains rather their height is increasing as day passes.

Against this backdrop, the voters in Delhi have an opportunity to vote for BJP and remove the city’s problems, even those concerning the corporation. The BJP government is in power at the Center, and many AAP councilors, frustrated with the party leadership, are continuously joining the saffron party and the day is not far when BJP will have a majority in the corporation, he claimed.

The BJP leader mentioned that when both the Central government and the municipal corporation are governed by the same party, no one will be able to stop the progress of Delhi.