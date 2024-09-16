LoP demands resignation of mayor for civic negligence resulting in rain deaths

Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Monday, demanded the resignation of the mayor for the death of 25 people in the city during the monsoon due to the negligence of civic authorities.

He said the people lost their lives due to waterlogging, electric shocks, and building collapse for which the civic authorities are directly responsible. Therefore, the mayor should resign from his post taking moral responsibility, he added.

Iqbal said neither the Kejriwal government did any work in Delhi nor the mayor has done any work in the corporation.

He added that mismanagement was evident during monsoon as the capital city witnessed waterlogging in residential areas and on main roads.

The AAP, which came to power in the name of cleanliness and removing mountains of garbage in the corporation, has done nothing to improve the sanitation of the city, rather they have worsened it as heaps of garbage are evident everywhere in the residential areas, Iqbal stated.

Speaking about the recently held ward committee elections, he said due to the intervention of the lieutenant governor and the court, ward committees have been formed in Delhi.

Commenting on the mayor, Iqbal said according to MCD rules, in the third year of the corporation, a person belonging to Scheduled Caste has to become a Mayor, but this has not happened.

If the mayor has even a little bit of morality left in her, she should resign as soon as possible and let a councillor from Scheduled Caste become the Mayor, Iqbal stated.